GUJ Vs UP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh will meet in the 1st semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, March 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). The GUJ vs UP live stream will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Here is a look at our GUJ vs UP match prediction, top picks for GUJ vs UP playing 11 and the GUJ vs UP Dream11 team.

GUJ vs UP live: GUJ vs UP match prediction and preview

Gujarat have emerged to be one of the most consistent teams in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy competition. They are currently enjoying a stellar unbeaten run in the competition after claiming victories in all of their five group stage matches. Moreover, they also registered a comprehensive 117-run victory against Andhra in the all-important quarter-final. Captain Priyank Panchal was the star with the bat for them, and his knock of 134 helped his side reach a total of 299 in the game. Andhra were bundled out for a paltry score of 183.

Uttar Pradesh have also impressed with their spectacular performances in the tournament. Apart from their loss against Kerala, they have performed exceptionally well in the 50-over competition. Considering the stellar form of the two participating teams, the 1st semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy promises to be an enthralling one for the followers of the tournament.

GUJ vs UP Dream11 prediction: Squads for GUJ vs UP Dream11 team

Mumbai Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare(w), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Solanki, Mohit Avasthi, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Siddhesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar.

Saurashtra Squad: Snell Patel(w), Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Agnivesh Ayachi, Jay Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Divyaraj Chauhan, Himalaya Barad, Kushang Patel, Kamlesh Makvana.

GUJ vs UP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GUJ vs UP playing 11

P Panchal

K Patel

K Sharma

U Yadav

GUJ vs UP match prediction: GUJ vs UP Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: H Patel, U Yadav

Batsmen: P Panchal (C), R Patel, A Goswami

All-rounders: K Patel, K Sharma (VC), A Nath

Bowlers: A Nagwaswalla, P Chawla, S Mavi

GUJ vs UP live: GUJ vs UP Dream11 prediction

As per our GUJ vs UP Dream11 prediction, Gujarat will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The GUJ vs UP Dream11 prediction, top picks, and GUJ vs UP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GUJ vs UP match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Source: Chintan Gaja Instagram