Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Attend India Vs Aus 4th Test With PM Modi

Ahead of the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia, the Narendra Modi stadium has become a major talking point. On Thursday, the stadium will witness the start of the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The ground will also become a testament to honorable PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese watching the match on day 1.

Since the top leadership of both nations will be present in one place therefore it is certain that various security checks will be placed at the stadium. As a part of the process, today the CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex, Ahmedabad to inspect whether everything is in order. The minister toured the entire stadium with his team to seemingly make sure the preparations are in place before the ultimate visit of the PMs.

India vs Australia: 4th Test

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will ascertain what will be the score line of the series eventually. Having retained the trophy, India are currently leading the series 2-1, but still, the series is yet to be won. Moreover, India wouldn't want to complicate their contention for the World Test Championship final and would like to set the trip to Oval with a win over Australia in the fourth Test. Australia on the other hand would look to save the series with another win. While they couldn't capture the trophy, Aus successfully made it to the WTC final on the back of securing victory in the third Test. So, with the stacks all high and the biggest personalities set to watch, this encounter between India vs Australia has all the ingredients to become a memorable one.