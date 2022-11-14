Gujarat Elections: Ravindra Jadeja Campaigns For Wife Rivaba, Calls It Her 'debut Match'

Team India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja attended an event in Jamnagar with his wife and BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja as she paraded to file nomination for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Rivaba is set to contest the state elections from the Jamnagar North constituency and will file nomination for the same today. Meanwhile, Jadeja answered questions from reporters at the event, where he spoke at length about his wife’s entry into politics, labelling it as her 'debut match'.

'Her debut match in politics': Ravindra Jadeja to reporters

“It's her debut match in politics, she has to learn a lot from BJP leaders. She will work for the people,"Jadeja told reporters. "It's her first time as an MLA candidate & she'll learn a lot. I hope she will progress in this. She is of helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people,” added the all-rounder.

Gujarat | Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife and BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja attend an event in Jamnagar that has been organised ahead of the filing of nomination for the upcoming #GujaratElections



Rivaba Jadeja will contest from Jamnagar North and file her nomination today. pic.twitter.com/1Ix5tEamf3 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

Jadeja urges voters to support wife

This comes a day after Jadeja put out a video on his social media handles, asking his followers to vote for Rivaba in the upcoming elections. Speaking in his native language in the video, Jadeja said, “The Gujarat election is here and it’s like a T20 match. My wife is making her grand debut in politics on a BJP ticket! Tomorrow she will file her nomination I appeal to the people of Jamnagar and all the cricket lovers to come in large numbers to support her."