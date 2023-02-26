Gujarat Giants Unveils Jersey For Upcoming Season Of Women's Premier League; Check Pics

Gujarat Giants have unveiled their jersey for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League on Sunday. The Ahmedabad-based franchise took to social media to reveal its kit, becoming the second WPL side to launch its outfit after Mumbai Indians. Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the first-ever WPL on March 4th.

Adani Sportsline Private Limited acquired Gujarat Giants in a whopping 1289 crore deal and they will aim to stamp their authority in the first season. Predominantly an orange jersey, the kit also has a lion embedded in it depicting the character of the squad.

Gujarat Giants posted on Twitter: “Presenting to you, our jersey for the inaugural @wplt20 season. The glorious jersey depicts the passion & enthusiasm of our lionesses who are set to give it their all in the first-ever season!"

Gujarat Giants do have some ensemble names in their squad as the likes of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney can inflict heavy damage on the opponents. Gardner could be the top pick for the captainship role since her name has been revealed on the jersey by the franchise in the video.

Gujarat Giants full WPL squad

Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.4 crore), Beth Mooney (Rs 2.2 crore), Sophia Dunkley (INR 60 lakh), Annabel Sutherland (INR 70 lakh), Harleen Deol (INR 40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (INR 60 lakh), Sneh Rana (INR 75 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (INR 30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (INR 75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (INR 30 lakh), Dayalam Hemalatha (INR 30 lakh), Monica Patel (INR 30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwar (INR 50 lakh), Sushma Verma (INR 60 lakh), Hurley Gala (INR 10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (INR 35 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (Rs 10 lakh), Shabnam Shakil (INR 10 lakh)