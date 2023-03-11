GG Vs DC, WPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants By 10 Wickets

Quick links:
Marizanne Kapp has been named the player of the match for her five-wicket haul in the match. Her fiery spell at the start of Gujarat Giants' innings helped DC win by 10 wickets.
Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning forged an unbeaten opening partnership of 107 runs to help Delhi Capitals defeat Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets.
Delhi Capitals have posted the highest powerplay score of WPL 2023. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma scored 87 runs in 6 overs.
Shafali Verma has scored the second-fastest half-century of WPL 2023. She took just 19 balls to reach the feat.
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma provide a solid start to Delhi Capitals.
Gujarat Giants posted 105/9 in 20 overs. Kim Garth remained unbeaten at 32 off 37 balls. Marizanne Kapp picked up a five-wicket haul for Delhi Capitals.
Gujarat Giants reached the three-digit mark in the 20th over of the match.
Shikha Pandey has dismissed Sneh Rana to pick up her third wicket of the match. GG are 96/6 in 19 overs.
Tanuja Kanwar has been dismissed by Shikha Pandey for 13 off 19 balls. Gujarat Giants are 94/8 in 18.3 overs.
Georgia Wareham has been dismissed by Radha Yadav for 22 runs. Gujarat Giants are 66/7 in 12.2 overs.
Marizanne Kapp is on fire as she has picked up a five-wicket haul in the match. She dismissed Sushma Verma for 2 off 10 balls to take her fifth wicket.
Marizanne Kapp has picked up her fourth wicket of the match as she dismissed Harleen Deol for 20 off 14 balls.
Gujarat Giants have lost another wicket in the powerplay. Shikha Pandey dismissed Dayalan Hemalatha for just 5 runs. GG are now struggling at 18/4 in 3.3 overs.
Marizanne Kapp has dismissed Ash Gardner to take two wickets in two balls. Gujarat Giants struggling at 9/3 in 2.3 overs.
Marizanne Kapp has dismissed Laura Wolvaardt for 1 off 2 balls. Gujarat Giants are 9/2 in 2.2 overs.
Harleen Deol has joined Laura Wolvaardt in the middle. She has come in the middle after Meghana's dismissal.
Marizanne Kapp has dismissed S Meghana. She goes without scoring. Gujarat Giants in trouble.
S Meghana opened the batting with Laura Wolvaardt, who has come in as a replacement for Beth Mooney.
Delhi Capitals XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.
Gujarat Giants XI: S Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi.
Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana has won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Here's what the WPL 2023 points table looks like before the start of the match between the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (capt), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Titas Sadhu/Minnu Mani.
Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth, Laura Wolvaardt.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.