Gujarat Giants Vs Manipal Tigers: GJG Vs MNT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI & Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers are all set to lock horns against each other in the 3rd match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Monday. The match will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. While former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead the Gujarat Giants team, ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh will captain the Manipal Tigers in the match. Both teams will be eager to register a win in tonight's game in order to further climb up on the points table.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Fantasy tips

Kevin O'Brien, Virender Sehwag, and Thisara Perera are the players to watch out for from the Gujarat Giants team, while Mohammed Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, and Corey Anderson are the players to keep an eye on from the Manipal Tigers squad. Kevin O'Brien and Thisara Perera will be good choices for captains in fantasy apps, while Mohammed Kaif can be a good pick for vice-captain.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Tatenda Taibu

Batters: Virender Sehwag, Kevin O'Brien (c), Yashpal Singh, Ricardo Powell

All-rounders: Thisara Perera (vc), Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell McClenaghan

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Tatenda Taibu, Manvinder Bisla

Batters: Mohammed Kaif (vc), Elton Chigumbura, Kevin O'Brien

All-rounders: Thisara Perera (c), Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan, Graeme Swann, K Appanna

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), KJ O'Brien, T Perera, Yashpal Singh, RR Emrit, Parthiv Patel, MS Bisla, MJ McClenaghan, GP Swann, Ashok Dinda, KP Appanna.

Manipal Tigers: Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Swapnil Asnodkar, Daren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Tatenda Taibu, Lance Klusener, Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Full squads

Gujarat Giants: Daniel Vettori, Graeme Swann, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel, Manvinder Bisla, Elton Chigumbura, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Rayad Emrit, Kevin O'Brien, Richard Levi, Ashok Dinda, Thisara Perera, Ajantha Mendis, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Manipal Tigers: Lance Klusener, Ryan Sidebottom, Brett Lee, Reetinder Sodhi, Harbhajan Singh (c), Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Shivakant Shukla, Tatenda Taibu, Dilhara Fernando, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mayank Tehlan, Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Chris Mpofu, Corey Anderson, Parvinder Awana.

