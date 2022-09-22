In the fifth match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket, the Gujarat Giants (GJG) are all set to take on the Manipal Tigers (MNT) on Thursday. The GJG currently lead the points table with four points after two matches, while the MNT are yet to register their first win of the tournament. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between the two sides, here is a look at how to watch the Legends League Cricket live in India, and our GJG vs MNT Dream11 prediction.

What time will GJG vs MNT take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, September 22.

Where will GJG vs MNT take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

How to watch Legends League Cricket live?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Legends League Cricket live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers squads

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Kevin O Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Parthiv Patel (w), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Graeme Swann, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Richard Levi, Ajantha Mendis, Chris Tremlett, Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori, Elton Chigumbura

Manipal Tigers: Shivakant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu(w), Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh(c), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Vikram Singh, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Ricardo Powell, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee

GJG vs MNT predicted playing 11

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh

Manipal Tigers: Ravikant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Shivakant Shukla, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Parvinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan

GJG vs MNT Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Parthiv Patel

Batsmen: Tillakaratne Dilshan (VC), Kevin O Brien (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif

All-rounder(s): Thisara Perera, Corey Anderson, Rayad Emrit

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chris Mpofu