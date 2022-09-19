Gujarat Giants Vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming: How To Watch Legends League Cricket LIVE

Gujarat Giants are all set to lock horns against Manipal Tigers in the third match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket on Monday. While former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead the Gujarat Giants team, ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh will captain the Manipal Tigers in the match. Gujarat Giants are currently at the second spot on the points table with one win in one match. Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with zero wins in one game.

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers taking place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 19.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers match start?

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket match?

The live broadcast of the Legends League match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where to catch Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers live streaming

Fans can watch the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. It can also been streamed on the FanCode app.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: V Sehwag (C), KJ O'Brien, T Perera, Yashpal Singh, RR Emrit, Parthiv Patel, MS Bisla, MJ McClenaghan, GP Swann, Ashok Dinda, KP Appanna.

Manipal Tigers: Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Swapnil Asnodkar, Daren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Tatenda Taibu, Lance Klusener, Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Full squads

Gujarat Giants: Daniel Vettori, Graeme Swann, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel, Manvinder Bisla, Elton Chigumbura, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Rayad Emrit, Kevin O'Brien, Richard Levi, Ashok Dinda, Thisara Perera, Ajantha Mendis, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Manipal Tigers: Lance Klusener, Ryan Sidebottom, Brett Lee, Reetinder Sodhi, Harbhajan Singh (c), Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Shivakant Shukla, Tatenda Taibu, Dilhara Fernando, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mayank Tehlan, Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Chris Mpofu, Corey Anderson, Parvinder Awana.

