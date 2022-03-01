Gujarat Titans' Batter Releases Statement After Pulling Out Of IPL 2022; 'It's Only Right'

Gujarat Titans batter Jason Roy has released a statement after pulling out of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that he needed a break and wanted to spend quality time with his loved ones. Earlier it was learned that the England cricketer backed out because of bubble fatigue. Prior to playing in the IPL, Roy plied his trade for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Gladiators failed to qualify for the playoffs despite Roy scoring two fifties and one century during his stint. It’s the second time Roy has withdrawn from the IPL after being bought in the auction. Back in 2020, the Delhi Capitals (DC) drafted him in at his base price of INR 1.5 crores, but Roy didn’t take part in the tournament due to personal reasons.

This time around, the Ahmedabad-based franchise, led by Hardik Pandya, shelled out INR 2 crores for the hard-hitting Brits batter. Roy has played 13 IPL games thus far since his debut in 2017, but his career in the cash-rich tournament hasn’t taken off.

Despite not being a part of the IPL 2022, Jason Roy vowed to cheer his heart out for the Titans to win the title in their maiden year itself. He also thanked the Titans management and Pandya for showing faith in him.

Jason Roy IPL: 'It’s only right. I spent some quality time with my family'

“Hi everyone, especially the Gujarat Titans fans and squad. It’s with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year’s tournament. I want to thank the management and captain Hardik for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction,” Roy wrote.

“However, with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it’s added up and taken its toll on me. I feel it’s only right I spent some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year,” he stated.

“I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament. Thank you, everyone, for the continued support and I hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision,” Roy added.

Image: AP