Gujarat Titans Conduct Player Trials Ahead Of IPL 2023 Auction, Ashish Nehra Gives Update

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans recently conducted player trials at their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The trials were held for two days on December 8 and 9 and featured 52 players from across the country. The trials were conducted keeping in mind the IPL 2023 auction, which is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23. Gujarat Titans' head coach Ashish Nehra spoke to the media after the conclusion of the trials on Friday, saying that they are now gearing up for the next season and really looking forward to it.

"Winning the Tata IPL at our home ground was a memorable feeling. We are now gearing up for the next season and really looking forward to it," Nehra was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki also spoke to journalists on Friday. He said that it is always great for them to come back to their home ground in Ahmedabad, adding that the trials gave them an opportunity to have a look at some promising players. The trials will help the franchise form strategy for the IPL 2023 auction, where they will look to complete their squad for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

"It is always great to come back to our home the Narendra Modi Stadium. As we get ready for the IPL Auction, the player trials have given us the perfect opportunity to have a look at some promising players," Solanki told reporters on Friday.

Gujarat Titans was one of the two new teams added to the IPL roster last year. The franchise managed to win the IPL title in its maiden season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, who has been retained for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Gujarat Titans' retained players

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

Image: IPL