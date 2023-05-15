Gujarat Titans Eye Victory Against SRH For Top Two Finish, Here's Every Possible Scenario

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 62nd match of IPL 2023 on Monday. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, let's take a look at Gujarat Titans' qualification scenario and how can the Hardik Pandya-led side finish in the top two of the points table. Below is a detailed analysis of Gujarat Titans' position in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and whether they will be able to maintain their top spot on the table.

Gujarat Titans' qualification scenario

Gujarat Titans already have their one foot in the playoffs of IPL 2023 but they will now look to secure a spot in the top two of the points table. If the Hardik Pandya-led side manages to win both their remaining matches, the team will finish with 20 points on the table and acquire the top spot. If Gujarat Titans win just one of their two games, they can still finish as table toppers thanks to their superior net run rate than Mumbai Indians, which is sitting at the third position on the table with 14 points.

Chennai Super Kings are in the second position with 15 points but have only one match left before the start of the knockout stage. If Chennai can manage to win its remaining one game then they will finish with 17 points on the table and is likely to lose its place to either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans. For Mumbai Indians to snatch the top spot from Gujarat Titans, the side will have to win its remaining two games by big margins.

Remaining fixtures:

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: May 15, 2023 (Venue: Ahmedabad) Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: May 21, 2023 (Venue: Bengaluru)

IPL 2023: Points Table

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the IPL 2023 points table with eight wins in 12 matches. Chennai Super Kings are in the second position, followed by Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have been knocked out of the playoff race.

Gujarat Titans 2023: Full Squad

Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

