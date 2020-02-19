Gujarat Vs Goa Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Ranji Trophy season for 2019/20 is nearing its end with the quarter-finals being played from Thursday, February 20. Gujarat faces Goa in the first quarter-final in Valsad. Here are all the essential match details for the upcoming encounter.

Gujarat vs Goa Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Goa

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad

Dates: Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 24

Gujarat vs Goa Live streaming

On television, the quarter-final can be watched live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD. On the internet, the match can be live-streamed on Hotstar and JioTV. All live scores can be checked on www.bcci.tv.

Gujarat vs Goa: Valsad Pitch Report and Weather prediction

In Gujarat's previous match at the ground, the pitch supported the team batting first and Gujarat went well. They eventually got to a win against Punjab by 110 runs as the pitch seemed to slow down towards the end of the match. According to AccuWeather, weather in Valsad is predicted to be in the lower 30s and the lowest predicted temperature is 14 degrees celcius. No rain is forecasted for the match.

Gujarat vs Goa: Match preview

Gujarat ended at the first position in the Elite Cross Pool Points Table with five wins out of eight games. Their last match was against Andhra and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Priyank Panchal, and Samit Gohel. Their best bowlers were Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, and Siddharth Desai.

Goa ended at the first position in the Plate Group Points Table with seven wins out of nine games. Their last match was against Mizoram and they won by an innings and 211 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Amit Verma and Smit Patel. Their best bowlers in the game were Lakshay Garg, Amulya Pandrekar, Amit Verma, and Vijesh Prabhudessai.

Gujarat are the favourites to win this match.

