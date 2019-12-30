Gundappa Viswanath Reprehends DDCA Brawl; Hopes For Normalcy After 'unfortunate' Incident 

Former Indian Captain Gunadappa Viswanath on Monday spoke about the DDCA brawl in a telephonic interview with Republic TV and termed the incident as 'very unfortunate'. In the video that is going viral on social media, DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda is seen involved in a brawl with other officials of the governing body. According to reports, the brawl started after the members couldn't agree on a particular agenda, which was passed without unanimity.

Concerned about the situation, the former captain hoped for normalcy to return with Delhi being one of the top cricketing cities. "It is very unfortunate for things to happen like that and it's concerning to see such developments happening at such a higher level. I hope everything cools down soon and normalcy comes back," he said.

'Good to have cricketers around'

Former India opener and Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir has also thrown his hat for the DDCA Presidentship after ruckus happened in the association's AGM meeting on Sunday, demanding the dissolution of the present body. Speaking about the same, Viswanath stated that its always good to have cricketers around.

"Its always good to have cricketers around. Cricketers can become DDCA officials but people outside sports are also capable. Many of the non-playing personalities have delivered a commendable job for the game, outside of cricket as well."

Gautam Gambhir Urges Sourav Ganguly To Dissolve DDCA

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hit out at the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) once again and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to dissolve the state association with immediate effect after videos of authorities throwing punches at each other emerged on social media on Sunday. Gautam Gambhir, who retired from cricket last year in December, went on to term DDCA as 'shameless'. Gambhir is currently a Member of Parliament with the ruling party of the country.

