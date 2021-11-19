Last Updated:

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli & Others Extend Wishes

The auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by Sikhs around the world and Friday, November 19 marks the day of the festival.

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh send wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

The auspicious festival of Gurpurab also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by Sikhs across the world and Friday, November 19 marks the day of the auspicious festival. Guru Nanak was one of the ten Sikh gurus, who helped in shaping Sikhism, and the day is marked with joy, laughter and festivities. The devotees begin the festivities a couple of days prior to the occasion. A 48-hour long reading of the Guru Granth Sahib also takes place for the occasion.

Post-reading of Guru Granth Sahib, the celebrations of Gurparab commence with an early morning procession. Along with the Sikh community, several Sindhis also celebrate the occasion every year. A communal lunch also commonly known as 'Langar' is one of the most fascinating rituals of the day. Traditions around the day also include carrying palanquins in Nagar Kirtan processions.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli extend wishes 

The Indian cricket fraternity on this auspicious occasion wished their followers a Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Hanuma Vihari and Team India test and ODI skipper Virat Kohli took to social media and wished fans on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Virat Kohli in his message to his fans wrote about how Guru Nanak's teaching has inspired everyone and his blessings is upon us.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh in his tweet posted an image of Guru Nanak ji and also wrote the text in Gurmukhi below which he posted the translation which read 'Blessings to all on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab'.

Even cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted a message for his fans in the Punjabi. The left-hander's message in his native language read 'wishing everyone a very Happy Gurpurab'.

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla in his tweet wished good health prosperity and happiness on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Team India Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari also wished the fans on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 and in his message to the fans he blessed everyone on the auspicious occasion and hoped that 'Wahe Guru showers everyone with his blessings'. 

 

