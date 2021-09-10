'Gutted' ECB CEO Claims Anxiety In Indian Camp Led To 5th Test Cancellation; Mentions IPL

As India-England's fifth and final Test at Manchester has been called off, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison has ruled out the COVID scare that led to the cancellation of the match. Speaking to Sky Sports, ECB CEO Tom Harrison on Friday said it was the Indian players' anxiety over "what might happen" and not the COVID outbreak itself that caused the cancellation of the fifth and final Test here even though all efforts were made to comfort the visitors.

ECB CEO Harrison on India-England 5th Test cancellation

Harrison said the developments during the past couple of days have been devastating and everything necessary was done to convince the Indian players, who were spooked by assistant physio Yogesh Parmar testing positive for COVID on Thursday and refused to take the field.

"It's a really sad day, my heart goes out to fans. We are absolutely gutted. Internationally this game gets an astronomical audience. It became clear yesterday around lunchtime that there was a problem in terms of the anxiety level in the Indian team. It wasn't an outbreak of COVID, it was a perception of what might happen post the physio testing positive. Over the course of the day, we tried to give as many different assurances that we could to give comfort to the players," said Harrison.

ECB CEO Harrison on rescheduling of India-England 5th Test

The BCCI in its official release stated that the Indian Cricket Board has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match adding that, "Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match."

However, Harrison said the proposed rescheduling would be a one-off game instead of being a decider for the series that India currently leads 2-1.

"No, I think it's a stand-alone situation. We have been offered a few other options, probably need to take a look (at those). The glass half full version of it is that the prospects of playing a one off Test match against India as a focal point on this ground, let's try to deliver on that. It can be the only good news that comes out of a day like today," said Harrison.

ECB CEO Harrison on IPL and India-England 5th Test

Harrison further stated, "medical people who understand this virus" were brought in to talk to the players on Thursday but they were clear about not playing the match. Their concern was positive tests during the match, which would have led to longer quarantine in England and possible loss of game time at the IPL starting September 19."

India's head coach Ravi Shastri and three other support staff members were the first to test positive and are isolating in London.

"Once you have got that sense of anxiety in the dressing room, it would be very difficult to reverse that. Physical and mental health of players is important," he said.

"People understand that when you have pulled a hamstring you cannot play but when you have a mental health issue akin to a hamstring pull, that's less well understood. We are in a situation now that we are not in bio-bubble but in managed living standards, which is better for players. It is not a COVID-free environment but COVID-managed environment," added Harrison

Harrison said the ECB, however, would be able to handle the financial hit caused by the cancellation thanks to insurance cover. "Our insurance covers cancellation for COVID. Fans will get their money back. Our finance department will handle that," Harrison further stated.

Eng vs Ind 5th Test

The Manchester Test was cancelled with just a couple of hours remaining for the toss. Uncertainty started to loom over England vs India 5th Test after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID. Team India was leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, courtesy of their wins at the Lord's and at The Oval. In the second Test at Lord's, India secured victory by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Joe Root-led England team fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs. Then, India crushed England at the Oval, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs.

