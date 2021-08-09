Gutted Virat Kohli Says 'we Had Our Chances Right In Front Of Us' As 1st Test Ends In Draw

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has said that his side was 'certainly' on top of their game in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Rain played spoilsport on the final day due to which no result was possible. Furthermore, Virat Kohli also added that the Indian team was in a good position to chase down 209.

England vs India: Virat Kohli expressed disappointment as 1st Test gets washed out

"We were expecting rain on day three and four, but it chooses to arrive on day five. We thought we were in a good position to have a crack at the target. This is exactly what we wanted to do, we wanted to start strong", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

"Heading to day five, we had our chances right in front of us. One good partnership and then you know what happens when there's only 150 on the board to defend. We certainly felt like we are on top of the game. We bowled well enough and batted well enough to stay in the contest and then getting that lead was crucial which kept us on top throughout the game", he added.

ENG vs IND: Nottingham Test ends in a stalemate

The contest ended in a stalemate, a winner could not be determined in first India vs England Test match. England was bundled out for 303 in their second innings riding on an outstanding knock of 109 from Test skipper Joe Root as Virat Kohli & Co. had to chase 209 runs for going 1-0 up in the five-match series.

India did get off to a good start before losing their first innings hero KL Rahul for 26. Rahul was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Stuart Broad. However, his opening partner Rohit Sharma and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara ensured there were no further hiccups and succeeded in saving their respective wickets.

The visitors needed 157 runs to win with nine wickets in hand on the fifth and final day To start with, it was up to Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to guide India off to a win. With the ball seaming around, the English bowlers would have fancied their chances as well. Amidst all the excitement and thrill around the last day’s play, the weather gods had other plans. Not a single ball could be bowled on the day as the rain ended up playing spoilsport on Sunday and the series opener was washed out.

Ind vs Eng Test series: Who will break the deadlock at Lord's?

The two teams will now be locking horns with each other in the second Test match that will be contested at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's on August 12. Team India would be hoping to register a Test win at the iconic venue after seven long years. The last time they had won a Test match at the venue was during their 2014 tour under MS Dhoni where they came out on top with an emphatic 95-run win.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing four years later at Lord's. The second of the five-match series which was played on a perfect green track saw Virat Kohli & Co. suffer a humiliating defeat by an innings and 129 runs on Day 4 as England ended up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the same match, none of the Indian players could even manage to score a half-century as England's lethal pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad wreaked havoc on the flat green pitch. At the same time, this was also Team India's biggest defeat at the venue since 1974 where the Indian team led by the late Ajit Wadekar had lost by an innings and 285 runs.

India tasted bitter defeat in the 2018 Lord's Test match by an innings and 159 runs.