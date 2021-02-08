GUY Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Guyana Jaguars (GUY) and Barbados Pride (BAR) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 or West Indies ODD on Monday, February 8 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable GUY vs BAR playing 11 and GUY vs BAR Dream11 team.

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: GUY vs BAR Dream11 preview

The upcoming Super50 Cup match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast of. The Guyana Jaguars will enter the Coolidge Cricket Ground with Shimron Hetmyer being their best batsman and Keon Joseph leading the bowling attack. Barbados Pride, on the other hand, also boast of an impressive line-up with Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse expected to shine.

GUY vs BAR live: GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda

Also Read l GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: GUY vs BAR Dream11 team, squad list

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Guyana Jaguars squad

Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Barbados Pride squad

Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Tevyn Walcott, Dominic Drakes, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Drakes, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks

Also Read l FTH vs MIB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: GUY vs BAR Dream11 team, top picks

Guyana Jaguars: Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Keon Joseph

Barbados Pride: Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: GUY vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Assad Fudadin, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks

All-Rounders: Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Chris Barnwell

Bowlers: Ashley Nurse, Keon Harding, Keon Joseph

Also Read l BEN vs CAT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

GUY vs BAR live: GUY vs BAR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Guyana Jaguars will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GUY vs BAR match prediction and GUY vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GUY vs BAR Dream11 team and GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l MIB vs BEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

Image Source: Canva

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.