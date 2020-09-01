GUY Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Game Info

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) are all set to take on Barbados Tridents (BAR) in the 22nd match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, September 1 at 3:00 AM IST (Sep 2). Here is a look at our GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction, GUY vs BAR Dream11 Team and GUY vs BAR Dream11 top picks.

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Guyana Amazon Warriors are placed at the third position on the points table, having won 3 out of their 7 matches. Whereas, Barbados Tridents are positioned at the 5th spot with only 2 wins in seven games. The Warriors have several marquee players such as Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran and the Tridents have got the services of players such as Rashid Khan, Johnson Charles and Jason Holder. The Barbados franchise will need to strive hard in order to put up a strong fight with an in-form Guyana team, who also look to be the stronger side on paper.

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GUY vs BAR Dream11 team

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: GUY squad -

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction: BAR squad -

Jason Holder (C), Corey Anderson, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Jonathan Carter, Johnson Charles, Raymon Reifer, Shai Hope, Keon Harding, Hayden Walsh, Sharmarh Brooks, Ashley Nurse, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves

GUY vs BAR Dream11 top picks

Shimron Hetmyer

Nicholas Pooran

Ross Taylor

Rashid Khan

Johnson Charles

GUY vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Johnson Charles (c)

Batsman - Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Ross Taylor

All-Rounders - Chris Green, Kemo Paul, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers - Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan (vc), Imran Tahir

GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction

As per our GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction, GUY will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction, GUY vs BAR Dream11 top picks and GUY vs BAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GUY vs BAR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Guyana Amazon Warriors Instagram