GUY Vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) are all set to take on St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the second match of the day in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, August 23 at 11:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team and GUY vs SLZ Dream11 top picks.

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team, squad list

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team: GUY squad

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team: SLZ squad

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher.

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: GUY vs SLZ Dream11 top picks

Shimron Hetmyer

Keemo Paul

Mohammad Nabi

Roston Chase

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: Players to watch out for

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: Players to watch out for in the GUY squad

Shimron Hetmyer: The Warriors will be dependent on the left-hander to score runs for the side. Currently, he is the leading run-getter in the tournament and will look to continue his run of form in the tournament before heading to IPL 2020.

Imran Tahir: The South African leg-spinner is an important part of GUY side. He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 4 scalps and will look to look to be among the wickets as the tournament progresses.

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: Players to watch out for in the SLZ squad

Royston Chase: The all-rounder has made a good start to the tournament and is the leading run-getter for his side in the tournament so far and also has 2 wickets to his name in CPL 2020. The right-hander will look to continue his run of form in the tournament.

Kesrick Williams: The right-arm Windies pacer has made a good start to the tournament, picking up three wickets so far at an average of 18.67. The team will depend on the pacer to pick up wickets during the powerplay and give the team a good start.

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction

As per our GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, SLZ will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, GUY vs SLZ Dream11 top picks and GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

