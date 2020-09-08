GUY Vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CPL 2020 Semifinal Live

The second semifinal of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season will be played between Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ). The GUY vs SLZ match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Their 20 overs fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9 and will start at 3:00 am IST. Here is our GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team, GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction and probable GUY vs SLZ playing 11.

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: GUY vs SLZ preview

The ongoing CPL 2020 season commenced on August 18 and will run till September 10. A total of 33 matches will be played between six participating teams in a double round-robin and knockout format. The Guyana Amazon Warriors finished second on the first-round points table by registering six wins out of their 10 matches. On the other hand, the St Lucia Zouks also registered six wins but finished third due to an inferior net run rate.

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team from squads

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: GUY squad

Chris Green (c), Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: SLZ squad

Daren Sammy (c), Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Andre Fletcher (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

GUY vs SLZ match prediction: GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran (c)

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran,

All-rounders – Rahkeem Cornwall (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Green, Daren Sammy

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Kesrick Williams, Naveen Ul Haq

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction

GUY start off as favourites to win this semifinal.

Please note that the above GUY vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team and probable GUY vs SLZ playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The GUY vs SLZ match prediction and GUY vs SLZ Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

