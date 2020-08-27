GUY Vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Info

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will face Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen's Park Oval cricket ground on Friday, August 28 at 3 AM IST. Here is a look at our GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction, GUY vs TKR Dream11 team and GUY vs TKR Dream11 top picks.

GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams will be meeting each other for the second time in the tournament having battled in the opening match of the CPL 2020. In the first match, it was TKR who beat the Warriors by 4 wickets in a match which was affected by rain. Currently, TKR is unbeaten in the tournament and occupy the top spot on the points table.

The star-studded TKR side will look to do the double over the Warriors and remain at the top spot. On the other hand, Guyana is fourth on the points table and will be looking to settle scores with a win and also hand TKR their first defeat of the tournament.

GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction: GUY vs TKR Dream11 team, squad list

GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction: GUY vs TKR Dream11 team: GUY squad

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction: GUY vs TKR Dream11 team: TKR squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Tim Seifert(w), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

GUY vs TKR Dream11 top picks

Dwayne Bravo

Sunil Narine

Shimron Hetmyer

Keemo Paul

GUY vs TKR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Nicholas Pooran

Batsman - Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders - Dwayne Bravo, S Narine, Keemo Paul

Bowlers - Imran Tahir, Ali Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction

As per our GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction, TKR will be favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction, GUY vs TKR Dream11 top picks and GUY vs TKR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credit: Trinbago Knight Riders / Twitter