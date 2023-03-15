'Had Conversation With Him Before 4th Test': R Ashwin Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Test Form

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he had a conversation with Virat Kohli about the latter's batting form after the end of the third Test match against Australia. Speaking on Star Sports, Ashwin said he spoke to Kohli after the Indore Test and told him that he was batting well and he just needs to hang in there to see things turn around for him. Ashwin stated that he felt a big knock from Kohli was around the corner because of the way he has been batting in the recent past.

"Personally, Virat and I had a conversation after the Indore Test. Not that we both connect too often on such lines but I just personally felt that Virat was batting well. He was getting time and was probably just getting out after getting starts, in the 30s and 40s. It was just about putting your hands around the shoulder and telling the person that you are batting brilliantly, just need to hang in there and things are going to turn around. It has turned for me in my cricketing career as well so, I felt a big knock (from Kohli) was around the corner," Ashwin said.

"Even in the ODI series before this, Virat played some wonderful knocks. He is batting well. It is a question of having him and Pujji batting well together which gives us a lot of advantage. One can eat up the balls while the other has a real presence. After playing for so many years I know that runs on board are really important and these two players are our top Test batsmen. Our runs are running come from there so I would do anything to sit and watch them bat all day," he added.

Kohli scores his 28th Test ton

Kohli ended his long-awaited century drought in the fourth Test match of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He scored 186 off 364 balls to bring up his 28th Test century. This was Kohli's first century in the longest format after a gap of more than three years. Kohli's last century in red-ball cricket came in a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019. Kohli scored four centuries since then but all of them came in white-ball formats.

Image: BCCI

