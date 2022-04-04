'Had No One To Talk To...': Rohit Sharma Recalls Being 'dejected' Over 2011 World Cup Snub

On the 11th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup victory, current Indian captain Rohit Sharma reflected on his absence from the squad for the major tournament. Sharma told Jemimah Rodrigues in an interview for Dream11 that when the news of his exclusion came out, he had no one to talk to and was left alone in his hotel room in South Africa to wonder what went wrong. The 35-year-old stated that the news was "very hard" for him to accept because it is every cricketer's goal to play for his/her country in the World Cup.

"It is very hard. Honestly, it's not easy because World Cup is something that you always dream of playing and being part of the World Cup. And plus, contributing to the team's success. I still remember I was in South Africa at that point and we were playing the series when we got the news. I had no one to talk to about this. At that point, I was just in my room sitting and thinking about what went wrong and what I could have done better and all of that," Rohit said.

Rohit reveals how he recovered from the snub

The Mumbai-born cricketer further revealed that he was "disappointed" and "frustrated" after not getting picked in the World Cup squad and talked about how important it was for him to make a comeback. Rohit said that he was still at the start of his career at that point in time and knew he has got a lot of cricket left in him to make a comeback.

"But I think, it's important that at that stage I was, we're talking about like tens years from now, and I was only 23-24 at that point. So I knew that there's lot of cricket left in me and it's not the end of the world. For me, it was more important to come back from this. What has happened has happened, there is nothing you can change about it. You can be disappointed, yes. You can get frustrated. But in that frustration, I didn't want it to go out of my path. I always wanted to do things that I thought of, which is to get better as a cricketer and see what went wrong. Why was I not picked?", he added.

Rohit Sharma was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad but was dropped from the national team ahead of the 2011 World Cup, which took place in India. The Men in Blue, under the able leadership of MS Dhoni, went on to win the coveted trophy and thus became the first team in the world to win the marquee event at home. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to win its second ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma is currently leading Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). His side has so far lost both its matches and is sitting at the bottom half of the points table.

Image: PTI

