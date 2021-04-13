'Had Performance Anxieties': Harshal Patel Speaks On Teams Overlooking Him After IPL 2018

After a match-winning spell comprising of 5 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has revealed that he felt 'insulted' after franchises overlooked him during the IPL 2018 auctions. Adding that he always wanted to a 'match-winner,' Patel said that he had performance anxieties during his early days in the IPL. Picked ahead of Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, Patel produced a masterclass as he left little to no room for the Mumbai Indians' batsmen to slog during the death overs.

“In 2018 IPL, a lot of people didn’t show interest in me and that struck me, I took it as an insult within myself because I wanted to become a player who was a match-winner and had a lot of value,” Patel said during a virtual press conference.

The 30-year-old was bought by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh in 2018. However, he did not get many opportunities to play. Ahead of the IPL 2021. the speedster was traded to RCB and became the first bowlers to pick a 5-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

'Had massive performance anxieties'

“I’ve had massive performance anxieties, in preceding years in IPL for this particular reason that even if you have one bad game, you are the fifth bowler, you know you are going to get dropped. But it’s a very mental thing, you have to figure out a way and how do you get out of the mindset. Because if you continue to play with that mindset you will never be able to express yourself on the field. Each and every individual has to figure out how to get out of it,” he added.

Speaking of his trade to the RCB, Patel said that it was a welcome decision for him as he knew that he wouldn't get an opportunity with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje leading the Delhi pace attack. The speedster also highlighted that there has been a change in the thinking of the management which has now started backing uncapped players to get the job done.

“I think it’s a good trend that people are starting to realize that even the uncapped bowlers are good enough to take responsibilities of death bowling and I think we’ll see more of that going forward,” Patel said.

