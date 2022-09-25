England player Alex Hales took on his teammate Sam Billings after he questioned India all-rounder Deepti Sharma's dismissal in the third One-Day International against England women on Saturday. In order to help India secure a victory, Deepti ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end when England needed 17 runs off 6 overs with 1 wicket remaining. Despite being legal by MCC laws, the dismissal saw its fair share of controversy with several former and current players arguing that it went against the spirit of the game.

Billings took to his official Twitter handle after the match to question Deepti's tactical acumen in the game. He wrote that the dismissal could be well within the laws but definitely not in the spirit of the game. However, it was Billings' teammate Alex Hales who dropped a comment correcting him by saying that it shouldn't be difficult for the non-striker to stay in their crease until the ball has left the hand.

"There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket…" Billings posted on Twitter. "Well within the laws but not in the spirit. Just my opinion… the law should be changed back to a warning system or penalty runs for excessive backing up for eg. Safe to say… a few people disagree," he added.

"Not even looking at the other end in delivery stride…" Billings wrote. "It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand…" Hales wrote in reply.

There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable?



Just not cricket… https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

Well within the laws but not in the spirit.



Just my opinion… the law should be changed back to a warning system or penalty runs for excessive backing up for eg — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

Safe to say… a few people disagree 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

Not even looking at the other end in delivery stride… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0ZZjnpyuV — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand… — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022

The incident took place in the 44th over of the second innings, just as the England women were about to win with 17 needed off 39 balls. England batswoman Charlie Dean ventured too far ahead of the crease at the non-striker's end as Deepti was in the middle of her delivery stride. Dean was left speechless with tears in her eyes as she threw her bat to the ground after the Indian all-rounder dislodged the bails.

India vs England, 3rd WODI

As far as the match is concerned, India Women were bowled out for 169 runs after being sent to bat first. Goswami in her last game for India was dismissed for a duck. Smriti Mandhana (50), Deepti Sharma (68), and Pooja Vastrakar (22) were the only players from the India team who reached the double-digit mark. Kate Cross picked a four-wicket haul in the game, while Freya Kemp scalped two wickets.

Indian players bowled England out for 153 runs to win the game by 16 runs. Charlie Dean was the only batter who put up a significant score for England with her 47 off 80 balls. Amy Jones and Emma Lamb also contributed with scores of 28 and 21 runs, respectively. Renuka Singh picked a four-wicket haul for India, while Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad each picked two wickets to their names.

Image: AP/Twitter/@STARKADITYA