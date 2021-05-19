HAM Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, County Championship Preview

The Hampshire Cricket County Club will take on the Leicestershire County Club in a group stage match of the English County Championships, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 PM local time) from the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton on May 19, 2021. Here is our HAM vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

The County Championships 2021: HAM vs LEI preview

Round 7 of the English County Championships 2021 will see Hampshire County go up against Leicestershire County on May 19. Hampshire have had a decent run at the tournament, winning three, drawing one and losing two of their games to sit in 3rd place in Group 2. Having failed to win three games in a row after notching up back-to-back wins in their first two matches, Hampshire will come into this game off of a dominating 7-wicket win over Middlesex.

Meanwhile, with three losses and two draws from five games, Leicestershire are firmly out of contention for a place in the playoffs. Despite some great batting performances, the side has struggled to get going this season. Their last match, against Surrey, ended in a draw, while their last game against Hampshire ended in a massive loss by an innings and 105 runs.

HAM vs LEI player record

With 499 runs from five matches, Lewis Hill is the highest scorer for Leicestershire County and the 8th highest scorer in the tournament so far. Chris Wright remains the bowler of choice for the side, with 17 wickets in the tournament so far. With 420 runs from six matches, Ian Holland is the best batsman for Hampshire County while Kyle Abbott - 6th overall - tops the list as the best bowler for the side with 26 wickets from six games.

HAM vs LEI: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl has remained a bowling-friendly one through this series. From the three County games that have taken place here this season, we expect the average first innings score to be fairly low, at around 289 runs. Accuweather predicts a rain shower at 2 PM local time in Southampton, meaning that the match will be delayed. The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with 40-60% humidity and 40-70% cloud cover - which should help the pacers when they come into play. Spinners will also come into play as the pitch wears down,

Average first innings score: 289

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1/3

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

HAM vs LEI Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

HAM: Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, James Vince (c), Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (wk), Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane

LEI: Samuel Evans, Hasan Azad, Marcus Harris, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells (wk), Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Alex Evans, Gavin Griffiths

HAM vs LEI best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells, Kyle Abbott

Vice-Captain – Ian Holland, Samuel Evans, Chris Wright

Lewis Hill and Ian Holland will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

HAM vs LEI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Harry Swindells

Batsmen – James Vince, Samuel Evans, Tom Alsop, Lewis Hill

All-Rounders – Ian Holland, Liam Dawson

Bowlers – Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright

HAM vs LEI Dream11 Prediction

According to our HAM vs LEI Dream11 prediction, Hampshire are likely to edge past Leicestershire and win this match.

Note: The HAM vs LEI player record and as a result, the HAM vs LEI best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HAM vs LEI Dream11 team and HAM vs LEI prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Hampshire & Leicestershire Twitter