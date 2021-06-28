HAM Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Hampshire and Middlesex are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Monday, June 28. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton starting from 11:30 PM (IST). Here’s the HAM vs MID Dream11 prediction, HAM vs MID Dream11 team, HAM vs MID prediction and HAM vs MID scorecard.

HAM vs MID Dream11 team news and preview

Both teams occupy the last two spots on the points table and one of them will want to win the match and climb the points chart. Hampshire in their seven matches has registered just one win. James Vince’s side registered their sole victory against Essex Eagles and are still searching for their second victory of the campaign. An unchanged 13-man squad has been announced not only for this fixture but also the next two fixtures against Surrey and Gloucestershire.

Middlesex on the other hand have played eight matches and have managed to register just two wins and lost six matches so far. They played their previous fixture against Glamorgan which they won by 7 wickets. The last time these two teams faced each other it was Middlesex who won the match by 3 wickets. While they look to do the double over their opponents, Hampshire will want to win this match at their home ground.

HAM vs MID weather report

The conditions are not good as per Accuweather as rain interruption is expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain set to come during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams will get to play the match, making the HAM vs MID Dream11 prediction a tough one.

HAM vs MID key players

Ahead of the HAM vs MID match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Hampshire will want Colin de Grandhomme and Chris Wood to step up in the upcoming match. Middlesex, on the other hand, would want SS Eskinazi along with Steve Finn to perform well in this match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

HAM vs MID Dream11 team

HAM vs MID prediction

As per our HAM vs MID Dream11 prediction, MID will come out on top in this contest.

