HAM Vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality Blast T20 Live

Hampshire (HAM) will face off against Surrey (SUR) in a South Group league match of the Vitality Blast T20 this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST on September 18 at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. Here is our HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, HAM vs SUR Dream11 team and probable HAM vs SUR playing 11.

Also Read | Eng Vs Aus: Joe Root Suffers A Brain-fade As A Well-set Jason Roy Pays The Price

It was a win against @hantscricket that got this winning run started 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DMeJaiQDgT — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 18, 2020

Also Read | SUS Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality Blast T20 Live

HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With Hampshire in last place, having accumulated just three points from their eight games, all this match can be is a way to end the tournament on a high. They will face stiff competition in the table-toppers Surrey. After losing their last five matches, Hampshire will hope to take advantage of the depleted Surrey side and field some of their newer players to give them some much-needed experience for next year.

For Surrey, Hashim Amla, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Ryan Patel and Ollie Pope are out for the rest of the season. While the Currans are off to the UAE to join their IPL teams, the others have injury concerns. To balance this out, Jason Roy is back in the side after the conclusion of the England-Australia series. Surrey began their Vitality Blast 2020 run with an impressive victory over Hampshire and will hope to bring the season full circle by winning tonight. With 12 points from their eight completed games, Surrey are into the quarter-finals.

Also Read | Shaheen Shah Afridi Dismisses Rory Burns For Third Time In The Series; Watch Video

HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction: Probable HAM vs SUR playing XI

Hampshire probable playing 11: Tom Alsop, James Vince, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Sam Northeast, Chris Wood, Joe Weatherly

Surrey probable playing 11: Ben Foakes, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, Laurie Evans, Daniel Moriarty, Gus Atkinson

HAM vs SUR live: HAM vs SUR Dream11 team

Will Jacks, James Vince, Jamie Overton, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Tom Alsop, Ian Holland, Daniel Moriarty, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Shaheen Afridi

HAM vs SUR live: HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction

According to our HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Surrey will maintain their good form to win the match.

Note: The HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction and HAM vs SUR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HAM vs SUR Dream11 team and HAM vs SUR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | KET Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality Blast T20 Live

Image Credits: Surrey County Cricket Club Twitter