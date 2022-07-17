Hampshire's Epic T20 Blast Win Takes Twitter By Storm; 'Had They Lost After Celebration..'

The Vitality Blast 2022 concluded in a thrilling fashion on Saturday night, as the Hampshire Hawks' won the T20 Blast title after defeating Lancashire Lighting by a mere margin of one run during the final on Saturday night. The match had a dramatic conclusion as the Hampshire team started celebrating the win, without noticing that the umpire had signaled for a no-ball. However, Hampshire held their nerves and marched to victory by a margin of only one run, at the end of the second innings.

Dramatic conclusion to the Hampshire Hawks vs Lancashire Lightning, T20 Blast 2022 final

Chasing a target of 153 runs, Lancashire found themselves at 142/7 in 19 overs, with 11 runs required for the win. Bowling the tense final over, Nathan Ellis gave away four runs in the first three balls, before Luke Wood was dismissed in the fourth delivery, courtesy of a brilliant effort by wicket-keeper Ben McDermott. Facing the 5th delivery, Gleeson scored two runs of it, before being bowled out by the pacer in the final delivery.

While the Hampshire side went up in celebrations of their win, they failed to notice that the umpire had signaled the no-ball. While the match resumed in a controversial way, Gleeson only managed to miss the final ball and ended up running for a single through byes. This powered Hampshire to a thrilling 1-run victory, as they claimed the Vitality Blast 2022 trophy.

Just in case you missed it 😉



Here is YOUR Hampshire Hawks lifting the 2022 Vitality Blast 🙌



Send a message to the boys below 👇 pic.twitter.com/gim1EK2IgS — Hampshire Hawks (@hantscricket) July 16, 2022

Watch the thrilling incident in the final over of the game:

Meanwhile, Hampshire Hawks’ epic victory became one of the most talked about points for the cricketing world on Sunday morning, as reactions about it started pouring in. The video of the final over incident was shared on social media by the official handle of Vitality Blast, with the caption, “A no ball. A no ball. The utter, utter drama of #Blast22. What a match”. Cricket fans from all around the globe reacted with all kinds of responses to the tweet.

A no ball. A no ball.



The utter, utter drama of #Blast22.



What a match.#FinalsDay pic.twitter.com/cRYkesYjYr — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 16, 2022

Here's how the fans reacted:

The Hampshire players had taken the stumps out yet strikers end the player was in when bails were knocked off im confused — Bailey Prevezer (@prevezer_jacob) July 17, 2022

Uff... If they had lost after the celebration, it would have been the most viral video on the earth!! — Nononsensezindagi (@Nononsensezind1) July 17, 2022

I was impressed they had a second set of fireworks available for the real ending. — Paul Wiggins 💉 💉 💉🍺 (@paulwiggins) July 17, 2022

If somebody needs to improvise endings in cricket, it starts with "A no ball"😒 — ke Haal hai (@VehleReply) July 17, 2022

Had it gone for a boundary...would have been a moment of lifetime — Dhaval Jadhav (@DhavalMcgm) July 17, 2022

Imagine if we still had pitch invasions at the end of the game!! — Robster (@robrobster1970) July 17, 2022

More about the Hampshire Hawks vs Lancashire Lightning, Vitality Blast 2022 final

Ben McDermott was awarded the PLayer of the Match trophy for his contribution of 62 runs in 36 balls for Hampshire in the first innings. While McDermott scored the maximum runs for Hampshire, Ross Whiteley was the next top scorer with 22 runs. In the meantime, Matt Parkinson picked up four wickets in the first innings.

Moving on to the second innings, Steven Croft with 36 runs in 25 balls and Luke Wells with 27 runs in 24 balls were the top-run scorers for Lancashire. Nathan Ellis and James Fuller contributed with two wickets each, while Chris Wood and Mason Crane took one wicket each for the title-winning team.

(Image: @hantscricket/Twitter)