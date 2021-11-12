Hanuma Vihari Added To India-A Squad For South Africa Tour After Exclusion From NZ Series

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari has been named in the 15-men India A squad that travels to South Africa for three-match test series in December. Vihari was earlier omitted for India's upcoming home series against New Zealand, as the squad for the Test series was announced on Friday. The BCCI earlier announced the 14-man India A squad for the South Africa tour earlier on 9 November and took to their Twitter handle on Friday to announce the inclusion of Vihari in the team.

Vihari’s exclusion from the Test series against New Zealand left the fans furious as he shined for India, the last time he played for the team. During the third Test match of India’s Australia tour of 2020-21, Vihari and R Ashwin stitched an unbeaten partnership of 62 runs off 258 balls in India’s second innings and helped India draw the match in stellar fashion. During his stay at the crease, Vihari scored 23 runs after playing more than 160 balls and displayed immense grit to put India atop of Australia.

🚨 UPDATE: @Hanumavihari has been added to the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour. https://t.co/ISYgtlw1S1 pic.twitter.com/uy3UD1pCN5 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2021

Vihari will now play for India A team against South Africa under the captaincy of Priyank Panchal. The side also features Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini who have previously represented the senior Indian team. Meanwhile, Vihari will look to churn in some important runs during the tour and hope for his selection for Team India’s tour of South Africa that starts on 17 December. Since making his international debut in 2018, Vihari has been India’s key middle-order batter as he has scored a total of 624 runs for India in 12 matches. In the process, he has also scored a century and four half-centuries while batting at an average of 32.84. He has also impressed with his all-round skills whenever needed and has five dismissals to his name.

India-A full squad for the tour of South Africa

Priyank Panchal(c), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Hanuma Vihari, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav(wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India’s squad for Test series against New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, S Iyer, Wriddiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, J Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Image: AP