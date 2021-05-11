Hanuma Vihari Covid-19 Donation Revealed, Fans Won Over By Indian Test Cricketer Again

Several members of the cricket fraternity have stepped up with help through various means in order to help India cope up with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari was the latest one to announce his contribution. The middle-order batsman took to his social media accounts to share a story of a priest, whose family is struggling to bear the expenses of his treatment. The cricketer announced his contribution to aid the family during the dire circumstances. Moreover, he also urged his fans to come forward and do the same. Here are more details regarding the Hanuma Vihari COVID-19 donation.

Hanuma Vihari COVID-19 donation

The 27-year-old cricketer on his social media post mentioned how Mr. Kiran Kumar, who is a priest at the Laxmi Ganapathi temple in Kushaiguda, is currently on a ventilator. Vihari revealed that Kumar's family is struggling to bear his medical expenses and they have also sold their personal belongings for the same. Hanuma Vihari in the same post announced that he has started a fundraiser of INR 5 lakh to help the family with the expenses.

A number of people have donated for the cause, and the fundraiser is slowly inching closer to the raised amount. At the time of writing this report, a sum of INR 4,57,884 has already been collected for the treatment of Kumar. Hanuma Vihari also has contributed with INR 25,000 for the noble cause. Here is the post shared by Hanuma Vihari -

Hanuma Vihari net worth details

According to networthey.com, the Hanuma Vihari net worth is estimated to be INR 9.5 crore as of 2021. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Andhra Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Andhra. Additionally, Hanuma Vihari also earns through an endorsement deal with Daniel Wellington, a Sweden-based watch brand.

India squad for WTC Final

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Cricketers donation for COVID-19

Apart from Hanuma Vihari, a number of cricketing stars have contributed with both monetary as well as non-monetary help amid the health crisis in India. Several like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins have also donated to the cause. The Rohit Sharma donation for COVID-19 includes a generous contribution that he made last year and had also urged the citizens of the country to do the same. Rohit Sharma had made an all-round donation of INR 80 lakh - INR 45 lakh to the PM Cares Fund, INR 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund, INR 5 lakh to Feeding India and INR 5 lakh for the welfare of street dogs.

India captain Virat Kohli had recently announced that he and his wife are starting a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working for funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19. With an aim to raise a total of INR 7 crore to support the country's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic, Kohli decided to donate INR 2 crore. After doing their bit, the duo also urged their fans, friends and family to join them in the initiative by donating whatever they can as every bit will make a difference.

