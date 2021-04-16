Hanuma Vihari Falls For 23-ball Duck On Same Day After Winning INR 1 Crore BCCI Contract

At a time when a majority of Indian cricket enthusiasts are talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Hanuma Vihari is making the headlines for his performance in the English County Championship 2021. Hanuma Vihari is a part of the Warwickshire team which is currently playing against Nottinghamshire in the Group 1 of the English County Championship 2021 from April 15-18. But in what is his first match of the season, Hanuma Vihari got out for a duck after playing 23 balls.

Hanuma Vihari hasn't had much noteworthy success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is why he is not playing in India at the moment. He was last seen with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the year 2019. However, he has made his presence felt in Test cricket. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, the batting all-rounder made his tTest debut for India in September 2018 against England.

Selection in English County Championship 2021

Many fans were upset to see the prominent Test cricketer not being sold in the IPL 2021 auction. Although, they soon had a reason to celebrate as Hanuma Vihari was selected to represent the Warwickshire team in the English County Championship 2021. Hanuma Vihari wasn't a part of the playing XI in the first match of the Warwickshire against Derbyshire.

He was given a place in the playing XI for the second match against Nottinghamshire. Unfortunately, his stay at the crease did not last long as Hanuma Vihari got out for a duck facing Stuart Broad, a bowler who he is very likely to face in this summer's Test series in England. Additionally, Vihari's duck came on the same day when the BCCI contracts 2021 was announced.

The BCCI contracts 2021 is divided into four categories, Grade A+, A, B and C. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the Grade A+ category, Hanuma Vihari was placed in the Grade C Category for which he will be awarded INR 1 crore.

Hanuma Vihari stats

In his Indian Test career, Hanuma Vihari has scored 624 runs in 12 matches with an average of 32. 84, managing to take 5 wickets. In his first-class career, he has scored 7094 runs in 90 matches with 27 wickets. In his List A career, he has scored 3001 runs in 80 matches with 21 wickets. The Hanuma Vihari stats from the domestic season certainly prove his calibre as a dependable player.

Hanuma Vihari net worth

According to networthey.com, the Hanuma Vihari net worth is estimated to be INR 9.5 crore. According to InsideSport, he managed to earn INR 2.18 crore from his IPL contract. His contract with the BCCI will definitely increase his net worth significantly.

ALERTðŸš¨: BCCI announces annual player retainership 2020-21 - #TeamIndia (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.



Payment structure:

Grade A+ : INR 7 Cr

Grade A : INR 5 Cr

Grade B : INR 3 Cr

Grade C : INR 1 Crhttps://t.co/WgtmO7pIOv pic.twitter.com/ycnPcXPYJu — BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2021

Image Source: BCCI Twitter