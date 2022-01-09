Hanuma Vihari Lauds 'real Heroes' Of India As Soldier Guards Border In Knee-deep Snow

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and hailed an Indian soldier as the real hero of India. Vihari’s tweet came as a reply to a video of an Indian soldier, who can be seen standing in knee-deep snow in the middle of a terrible snowstorm. The chilling video of the Indian army soldier guarding the border in such challenging conditions has been going viral on social media,

Meanwhile, expressing his views upon spotting the video on Twitter, Vihari termed the soldiers as the “real heroes”. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were quick to appreciate Vihari for his respect towards the soldier as they replied to his tweet with their views. A Twitter user thanked the Indian public for paying taxes, which has helped the defence personnel to be strong enough from logistics to motivation. At the same time, the fan mentioned that this can be considered as the country’s win. Other Twitter users also put out their views by replying to Vihari’s tweet.

Hanuma Vihari is currently at South Africa for India's three-match Test series

In the meantime, VIhari is currently in South Africa for India’s ongoing three-match Test series. After being left out of India’s playing XI in the first Test of the series at Centurion, Vihari went on to play the second Test at Johannesburg. He replaced injured skipper Virat Kohli in the match and scored important runs in both innings of the match.

Hanuma Vihari and KL Rahul's partnership

In India’s first batting innings of the second Test match, Vihari and KL Rahul stitched a fourth-wicket partnership of 42 runs off 91 balls. He was dismissed on the individual score of 20 runs off 53 balls by Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada. Meanwhile, in the second batting innings of India, Hanuma and Shardul Thakir stitched a partnership of 41 runs off 40 balls for the seventh wicket.

As Thakur was dismissed on the score of 28 runs off 24 balls, Vihari went on to bat till the end and remained unbeaten on the individual score of 40 runs off 84 balls. Courtesy of his knock, India reached a total of 266 runs in the third innings and set a fourth-innings target of 243 runs for South Africa. However, the Proteas squad cruised to victory at Johannesburg by chasing down the target on the fourth day itself. India will now head to the decisive series finale with the series level at 1-1.

