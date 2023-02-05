Hanuma Vihari Reveals On-field Reactions When He Came To Bat Left-handed With One Hand

Hanuma Vihari has always been known for his unique approach to the game of cricket. He is a player who is always willing to take risks and try out new things in order to achieve success. Vihari displayed the same grit and determination during the Test match in Sydney in 2021, where he helped India draw a crucial game against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite being injured. This was never more evident than in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Madhya Pradesh earlier this week.

'Most of them were surprised'

As he walked out to the crease, the officials and even the opposing players were taken aback. They had all expected him to retire hurt after being injured by an Avesh Khan delivery, but instead, he took the guard left-handed. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Vihari revealed the reactions when he decided to bat left-handed. Vihari said the expressions on Madhya Pradesh players' faces spoke volumes, with many of them silently asking "Is he really doing it?"

Vihari revealed that the umpires were also surprised, but they were also impressed by his unconventional approach. Vihari said the players were surprised but appreciative, adding that they knew he was a player who was not afraid to take risks, and they appreciated his courage and determination. At the same time, they were also competitive, and they did not show any sympathy for his unique style of batting, Vihari said.

"I looked at my other hand, and then I thought why not try to bat left-handed; just a thought came into my mind. Then I told the coach that I want to try to bat left-handed with one hand. The coach said, "Whatever you feel right, go ahead and do it". My team-mates helped me actually put on the pads and every protection I needed: chest pad and arm guard. I tried to have a knock in the dressing room itself. I played a few balls [left-handed], then said, "Let me go ahead, and just try and add few runs for the team," Vihari was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"When I came in at No. 11 [in the first innings], they thought maybe I would bat right-handed. But when I took the left-hander's guard, most of them were surprised. "Is he really doing it?", that was the kind of expression on their faces. But all the players and even the umpires were appreciative. At the same time, they were quite competitive and didn't show any sympathy. I wouldn't expect any sympathy [either], as we were playing a quarter-final," Vihari continued to say.

The 2023 Ranji Trophy quarter-final match between Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh was a closely contested affair, with both teams battling it out for a place in the semi-finals. Despite being ahead after the first innings, Andhra lost the match by five wickets. Vihari scored 27 and 15 runs in the two innings he took the crease for his side.

Image: BCCI/Disney+Hotstar