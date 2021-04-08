Hanuma Vihari Set To Play For Warwickshire In County Championship; Fans React

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari was snubbed by all of the eight Indian Premier League franchises in the auction earlier this year. However, the cricketer has now signed a contract with Warwickshire and is scheduled to play in the County Championship for the team. The 27-year-old has taken a cue from Cheteshwar Pujara, who also in the past had gone to England to play county cricket after being ignored by IPL teams in the auction.

Hanuma Vihari County Championship: Indian cricketer to represent Warwickshire

While the right-handed batsman will miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League after he failed to fetch a bid from a single franchise, the talented player will ply his trade for Warwickshire in the County Championship in England. Vihari will have to undergo six days of quarantine before joining the Warwickshire squad and the county team is hopeful that the India international will be available for their next week's contest against Nottinghamshire.

Warwickshire took to their social media accounts to confirm the signing. In their official press release, the team mentioned that Hanuma Vihari has been roped in as a cover for South Africa's Pieter Malan as the latter could not travel to England due to difficulties in obtaining a visa. The team also mentioned in their statement that it is a great opportunity for youngsters from the team to learn from someone like Hanuma Vihari who has proved his mettle in international as well as domestic cricket for India.

Hanuma Vihari County Championship: Indian fans react to latest development

Hanuma Vihari IPL: Why wasn't Hanuma Vihari auctioned?

The cricketer faced the same fate as his fellow Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara as the teams decided to ignore the player's name in the IPL auction earlier this year. While Pujara was ultimately picked up by the Chennai Super Kings for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League, Hanuma Vihari was not as lucky. The Hanuma Vihari IPL base price was set at INR 50 lakh, but he failed to garner a single bid in the mini-auction.

The cricketer however will be looking to make the most of his new opportunity, and it also is a significant opportunity for him to play in English conditions ahead of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final as well as India's tour of England. Apart from Vihari, players like R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara have benefited from their stints in English County in the recent past.

