Hanuma Vihari Shuts Down Unfair 'Masala Dosa' Troll In Style, Fans Left In Splits

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari has enthralled fans with his lion-hearted batting performances in the longer format. While the 27-year-old has usually preferred to shy away from the limelight, he has been very active on his social media accounts lately. The cricketer has used his Twitter account to help the people in need amid the ongoing health crisis in India. The champion cricketer has received immense appreciation for his efforts. However, a user recently tried to troll Vihari on the micro-blogging site and the player did not take it too kindly.

Hanuma Vihari shuts down troll who asks him to carry 'Masala Dosa'

The middle-order batsman is currently in England where he is plying his trade for Warwickshire in English County Championship 2021. The batter may be away from India because of cricketing commitments, but he has strived to extend help to the ones in need from his social media accounts. However, despite his efforts, the cricketer was recently attacked by a Twitter troll.

A user had asked Hanuma Vihari to carry Masala Dosa and coconut chutney as he tried to troll him publicly. The Indian cricketer responded that he would have done so if the user also was suffering like many in India are amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, he also suggested that the user was indeed suffering from a 'different disease'.

Hanuma Vihari donation for COVID-19

The 27-year-old cricketer on his social media post mentioned how Mr. Kiran Kumar, who is a priest at the Laxmi Ganapathi temple in Kushaiguda, is currently on a ventilator. Vihari revealed that Kumar's family is struggling to bear his medical expenses and they have also sold their personal belongings for the same. Hanuma Vihari in the same post announced that he has started a fundraiser of INR 5 lakh to help the family with the expenses.

A number of people have donated for the cause, and the fundraiser is slowly inching closer to the raised amount. The Hanuma Vihari donation for COVID-19 stands at INR 25 thousand according to the crowdfunding platform Ketto. Here is the post shared by Hanuma Vihari -

Hanuma Vihari net worth details

According to networthey.com, the Hanuma Vihari net worth is estimated to be INR 9.5 crore as of 2021. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Andhra Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Andhra. Additionally, Hanuma Vihari also earns through an endorsement deal with Daniel Wellington, a Sweden-based watch brand.

Hanuma Vihari in English County Championship 2021

The right-handed batsman is a part of the Warwickshire for the latest season of the English County Championship. The talented batsman has a dismal run so far in the competition as he has managed to score only 100 runs in six innings at an ordinary average of 16.66. Vihari is a part of the India squad for WTC Final, and he is expected to play a major role for Team India during their tour to England.

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Image source: AP