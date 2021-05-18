Hanuma Vihari Takes A Leaf Out Of Virat Kohli's Book, Helps Ex-Hyderabad Women Cricketer

Ever since being drafted in the Indian Test team, Andhra cricketer Hanuma Vihari has gone onto cement his place in the middle order. The cricketer has shown a great amount of grit and determination whenever the team has been in crisis on the field. The 27-year-old is currently in England playing county cricket to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship. Despite his busy cricket schedule, Vihari has shown his fighting spirit off the field as well, helping the needy in India during the COVID-19 situation.

Hanuma Vihari donation towards needy people during COVID-19

Recently, Hanuma Vihari donation towards India's fight against COVID-19 came into the limelight after the cricketer brought together a network of volunteers to ensure that relief reaches people who need it the most during the pandemic. The Indian cricketer also used his social media reach to make an appeal to the people to come forward and help the ones in need as India battles an acute shortage of medical equipment. The effort created a network of help givers, all part of a WhatsApp group, to help arrange hospital beds, oxygen supplies and essential medicines wherever required.

As if arranging volunteers was not enough, Vihari came forward to help SK Sravathi Naidu, a former India and Hyderabad cricketer whose parents are admitted to hospital for the treatment of Covid-19. He did so after team India fielding coach R Sridhar tweeted a message on financially assisting the former cricketer for the treatment of her parents. Sridhar provided the banking details for providing financial help while tagging Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and the BCCI in the tweet. The cricketer took to Twitter and tweeted that he spoke to the former cricketer and will be doing a fundraiser to help the family.

Just spoke to her. Will do a @ketto fundraising for her and her family.

Thank you sir https://t.co/K2tbEWpD2u — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) May 18, 2021

Vihari's idea of fundraising comes after Team India skipper Virat Kohli did the same for needy people. Just a couple of days back, the Team India skipper along with his wife Anushka Sharma, launched a fundraiser campaign to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. The Virat Kohli donation was announced as a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working towards funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19.

Virat Kohli donation of ₹ 2 crore went towards the fundraiser following which the cricketer asked fans to come ahead and also make a contribution. Following the appeal, fans came out to make donations which crossed the ₹10.80 crore mark. Team India's official kit sponsors MPL sports also came forward to make a donation of a sum of ₹ 5 crore.

Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together. pic.twitter.com/M7NeqDc532 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 14, 2021

Hanuma Vihari net worth

According to networthey.com, the Hanuma Vihari net worth is estimated to be INR 9.5 crore. According to InsideSport, he managed to earn ₹2.18 crore from his IPL contract. His contract with the BCCI will definitely increase his net worth significantly. Hanuma Vihari was placed in the Grade C Category for which he will be awarded ₹1 crore.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wk; subject to fitness clearance).

