Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish fans on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2021. Celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, Hanuman Jayanti is one of the many auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Writing at one of the most distressing times in modern Indian history, when the death toll due to the COVID-19 crisis is rising at breakneck speed and the medical infrastructure of the country is struggling to keep up with the number of cases, Sehwag chose to quote a section of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina's Hanuman Jayanti 2021 wishes

Following Sehwag's lead, former Indian batsman Suresh Raina also posted a Hanuman Jayanti wish for his fans with a picture of Lord Hanuman along with a specific quote from the Hanuman Chalisa as his caption. Both men's captions reference parts of the hymn that talk about God reducing the pain and suffering of the people. A former fast bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders Vinay Kumar also tweeted for the occasion, writing "May Lord Hanuman bless you and your family during these difficult times. Wish you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti".

Image Credits: Virender Sehwag Twitter and Suresh Raina Instagram