'Happened So Fast': KL Rahul Stunned As LSG Make A Mockery Of 135-run Chase Vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants squandered a golden chance as the KL Rahul-led side lost to Gujarat Titans in IPL. Riding on Hardik Pandya's 66, Gujarat could only manage 135 in the first innings as it looked like a walk in the park for LSG. But the home side failed miserably as they lost four wickets in the final over with KL Rahul being one of the casualties.

On being asked about the run chase, KL Rahul insisted he doesn't know how the run chase panned out.

He said, "I don't know how it happened, it happened so fast. This is cricket, it keeps us reminding that the game is not done till the last ball. I still can't put a finger on it and say where we went wrong. It is what it is, we lost the match and we lost two valuable points, we let it slip. We were brilliant with the ball on this surface. 135 was par score. We started well with the bat. I still can't believe what has happened, this will sting us for a while. We'll try and comeback strong. We are still good as a team."

LSG bowlers put up a brilliant performance as they restricted the mighty Gujarat to a moderate score of 135. Hardik Pandya led from the front with a brilliant 66 while Wriddhiman Saha also chipped in with a valuable 47. In reply, LSG started the innings on a positive note as KL Rahul brought up his 7000 runs in T20 matches.

But their batting lineup crumbled like a pack of cards as Mohit Sharma's last over yielded four wickets shifting the momentum towards the visitors.

Lucknow will face Punjab Kings on 28th April in IPL 2023.