'Happiness In His Face Is Everything: Fans Rejoice As Tripathi Finally Makes His Debut

Star batsman Rahul Tripathi's efforts seem to have paid off as he is all set to make his Team India debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on January 5. After hearing the 31-year-old's name in India's team list, fans rejoiced by stating that the long wait was worth it.

Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳👏#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/VX1y83nOsD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023

Fans delighted to see Rahul Tripathi earn Team India debut

The happiness, the smiles of Rahul Tripathi when he got his debut cap for India - What a moment for him, the hard work and dedication, commitment pays off now. So happy for him. All the best Rahul Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/9GMsT8SRuv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 5, 2023

The happiness in the face of Rahul Tripathi is everything. pic.twitter.com/oX4JeOIPHg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2023

So happy for Rahul tripathi!!



Arguably the best uncapped Indian batter currently is finally been capped!!!! Always been underrated now finally he got the platform!! Go well Champ#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/aW51F2i6Yi — SM Tweets (@111of55BayOval) January 5, 2023

Finally Rahul Tripathi got his blue 💙 Cap...Long Awaited But Worth It 💐🇮🇳🇮🇳 #INDvsSL — Debojjwal Das (@aAkashiBatman) January 5, 2023

Tripathi has been one of the standout players in IPL

From making his IPL debut in 2017 with the Rising Pune Supergiant, Rahul Tripathi has gone from strength to strength. He has scored 1798 runs from 74 innings at a decent average of 28.09. He has scored 10 fifties during his time with the highest score of 93. What has been most impressive about his performances is that he has scored most of these runs in the 2022 season. Tripathi scored 413 runs from 14 innings at a brilliant average of 37.55. The 31-year-old will now hope that he can carry on his IPL form with the national side, having finally gotten his opportunity.

India vs Sri Lanka playing 11

Team India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka