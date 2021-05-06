'Happy Birthday Bhabhiji': Netizens React To Jasprit Bumrah's Wish For Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples since their wedding. Right from the pictures of their marriage after succeeding to keep it hush-hush, throwback moments of their relationship to fun-filled moments, there were numerous viral moments of the duo. The Team India star dropped another viral-worthy moment as he wished his ladylove on her birthday.

Jasprit Bumrah’s adorable wish for Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit shared a loved-up monochrome photo of the couple, dressed in their traditional avatars, with the Sanjana planting a kiss on his cheek. The fast bowler conveyed his birthday greetings to the sports presenter and described her as the person who ‘steals’ his heart every day. He also termed her his ‘person’, while expressing love for his wife.

Fans went gaga over the pic, and used words like ‘aww’, ‘beautiful picture’ and more, while many also addressed Sanjana as ‘Bhabhiji’ (sister in law).

Awww 🥺

Happy Birthday Bhabhi ji ❤️ Have a happy and healthy life ahead! ✨ — Sejal #MI 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) May 6, 2021

Happy Birthday Bhabhi God Bless U Forever Salamat rahe Jodi Hamesha 💐💐 — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) May 6, 2021

Such a beautiful picture🥺❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @SanjanaGanesan 💕 Stay Blessed you two❤️ — Vishwa Patel (@Vishwaa45) May 6, 2021

Happy Birthday Bhabhiji ❤️ — J.E.R.S.E.Y 🤙🏻 (@brahma_bull_) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the star couple recently reunited after being away from each other due to the India Premier League. Sharing a selfie, she wrote ‘love’ for her husband.

The cancellation of the IPL due to COVID-19 could have helped them meet as numerous precautions like players being in bio-bubble was in place while Sanjana fulfilled her presenting responsibilities. Bumrah had a decent IPL season with 6 wickets in 7 games. He got them at a good economy rate of 7.11.

The duo had tied the knot on March 15. Sharing pictures, they had then written, ‘“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."

