Last Updated:

Happy Birthday Dhoni Trends On Twitter As Fans Celebrate Captain Cool's B'day In Advance

MS Dhoni on July 7 will celebrate his 40th birthday, however, people on social media have started to extend their greetings to 'Captain Cool' in advance

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Happy birthday Dhoni

Image Credits: PTI/@TeluguMSDians/@Maheshfantrends/Twitter


Team India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni on July 7 will celebrate his 40th birthday, however, people on social media have started to extend their greetings to 'Captain Cool' in advance. Recently, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, and the former Indian skipper had gifted his wife a vintage car. Fans started to trend #HappyBirthdayDhoni on Twitter and 182K tweets were already made by the 'MSDians' at the time of publishing this story.

Birthday wishes pour in for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 15, 2020. The only competitive cricket that the 39-year-old veteran has played after the 2019 World Cup has been the IPL 2021.

READ | KL Rahul heaps praise on MS Dhoni, says 'any of us will happily take a bullet for him'

Wife Sakshi reveals MS Dhoni's obsession for video games

In a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on its Instagram handle, Sakshi Dhoni spoke about her relationship with Team India's former skipper. 

Talking about MS Dhoni and his love for video games, Sakshi Dhoni had said, "Mahi (MS Dhoni) has got a thinking brain to be honest. He has got a thinking brain and it doesn't rest. I think when he plays video games be it Call of Duty or PUBG, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. I mean I don't really get irritated that it's got to the bedroom and that nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed literally. At times I feel like he is talking to me and then he is on the headphones and talking to all the people that are playing. Then he's sleep-talking also about PUBG nowadays."

READ | Dhoni to be a school teacher in Jharkhand? Hilarious job posting claims, adds Sachin touch

Brad Hogg predicts MS Dhoni's future with CSK

Recently, a fan asked Brad Hogg on Twitter that if CSK decides not to retain MS Dhoni then which other franchise will be keen to buy the highly experienced player? On that, Brad Hogg came with a big prediction and wrote that MS Dhoni will not leave the Chennai Super Kings as he the 'Maharaja' of the franchise and will coach the team. IPL 2021 is set to resume in the month of September in UAE and will conclude on November 11.  

READ | Irfan Pathan reveals Rahul Dravid took him & MS Dhoni for movie after 2007 World Cup loss

(Image Credits: PTI/@TeluguMSDians/@Maheshfantrends/Twitter)

READ | MS Dhoni gives this special gift to Sakshi Dhoni on their wedding anniversary
READ | Rashid Khan trolled by Kevin Pietersen for trying MS Dhoni's signature shot in golf; watch
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND