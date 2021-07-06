Happy Birthday Dhoni Trends On Twitter As Fans Celebrate Captain Cool's B'day In Advance

Team India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni on July 7 will celebrate his 40th birthday, however, people on social media have started to extend their greetings to 'Captain Cool' in advance. Recently, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, and the former Indian skipper had gifted his wife a vintage car. Fans started to trend #HappyBirthdayDhoni on Twitter and 182K tweets were already made by the 'MSDians' at the time of publishing this story.

Birthday wishes pour in for MS Dhoni

Wishing Former Indian Cricketer & One of the Greatest Cricket Captain of All Time @msdhoni A Very Happy Birthday on Behalf of Viratians 😍❤️



Stay Safe & Stay Happy 😊#HappyBirthdayDhoni • @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ogL8YtdNDs — Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) July 6, 2021

The Greatest Cricketing ERA - THE DHONI ERA 😎😍#HappyBirthdayDhoni • MSD FOR LIFE pic.twitter.com/Zx7Cu8ERCO — TELUGU MSDIANS™ (@TeluguMSDians) July 6, 2021

Somewhere between flamboyant Mahi to a veteran of the game, we all grew up.



Dhoni you will stay our hero forever unconditionally!😇💙#HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/SiPX3uD8jH — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 6, 2021

Wishing one of the greatest CAPTAIN, WK/BATSMAN, CRICKETER the world has ever witnessed...the one & only CLASS and MASS M S DHONI , a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Thank you for greatest series wins and ICC Trophies MR. LEGEND @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/U62tdrjyQ9 — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) July 6, 2021

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 15, 2020. The only competitive cricket that the 39-year-old veteran has played after the 2019 World Cup has been the IPL 2021.

Wife Sakshi reveals MS Dhoni's obsession for video games

In a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on its Instagram handle, Sakshi Dhoni spoke about her relationship with Team India's former skipper.

Talking about MS Dhoni and his love for video games, Sakshi Dhoni had said, "Mahi (MS Dhoni) has got a thinking brain to be honest. He has got a thinking brain and it doesn't rest. I think when he plays video games be it Call of Duty or PUBG, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. I mean I don't really get irritated that it's got to the bedroom and that nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed literally. At times I feel like he is talking to me and then he is on the headphones and talking to all the people that are playing. Then he's sleep-talking also about PUBG nowadays."

Brad Hogg predicts MS Dhoni's future with CSK

Recently, a fan asked Brad Hogg on Twitter that if CSK decides not to retain MS Dhoni then which other franchise will be keen to buy the highly experienced player? On that, Brad Hogg came with a big prediction and wrote that MS Dhoni will not leave the Chennai Super Kings as he the 'Maharaja' of the franchise and will coach the team. IPL 2021 is set to resume in the month of September in UAE and will conclude on November 11.

