'Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle' Trends As Fans Celebrate Cricket Pundit's 60th B'day

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle turned 60 on Monday. Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage.

As the versatile cricket pundit turned a year older, the fans came forward to wish him. Here's what they had to say.

Wishes pour in from the fans as Harsha Bhogle turns 60

Here's a thread to Harsha Bhogle sir amazing line !



Happy Birthday @bhogleharsha sir ! Thanks for all the things u did to make the game loook so beautiful with ur charming voice



A thread pic.twitter.com/57nciONYlP — Poudel Sagar (@_poudelsagar) July 19, 2021

Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🤩🤩 to The Voice 🎤 of Indian 🇮🇳 Cricket , Harsha Bhogle Sir...He is just amazing...The Greatest.. @bhogleharsha pic.twitter.com/RCOiTBuFbd — Cricket Addicted Sounak 🏏 (@SounakManna7) July 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle sir! Most inconic commentator of my cricket watching career pic.twitter.com/qEfc50rxnB — Ⓐ (@Lords103) July 18, 2021

His words during the KKR vs CSK match 2018 at Eden's are forever etched;

"This is DHONI territory, everywhere in INDIA is DHONI territory"

Happy Birthday @bhogleharsha sir on behalf of @msdhoni fans 🤗#HappyBirthdayHarshaBhogle#MSDhoni | #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/pluJTTuGhr — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 19, 2021

Here’s wishing a person who’s been someone I’ve looked up to & wanted to be like my entire life, ⁦@bhogleharsha⁩ Sir a very very happy birthday. Wish you good health & happiness always Sir! I pray to be able to share space with you again soon! #HappyBirthdayHarshaBhogle pic.twitter.com/BVl3N3hsdA — Abhinav (@abhinav_k316) July 19, 2021

Only Indian commentator, in Today's world, whose commentary we can listen#HappyBirthdayHarsha @bhogleharsha — KedarHirve (@KedarHirve) July 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle: Here's how an engineer-cum IIM alumni successfully chased his dreams

'The Voice of Indian Cricket' has been entertaining all the cricket fans with his outstanding commentary and presentation on the gentleman's game for nearly three decades. His in-depth knowledge of the game of cricket and his artistic way of presenting it to the audience has helped him in creating his own identity just like other eminent personalities including the likes of Bill Lawry, Tony Greig, Richie Benaud, Alan Wilkins, etc.

He holds a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University's College of Technology (Hyderabad) after which he had enrolled for a PGDM course in IIM Ahmedabad. Bhogle had received his Diploma in Management certificate from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985.

After passing out from IIM Ahmedabad, Harsha Bhogle went on to work in an advertising agency after which he had also worked at a sports management company. He is also the first Indian commentator to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. This had happened in 1991-92.

Along with working for ABC during the 1992 World Cup, Harsha Bhogle also was a crucial part of the (British Broadcasting Corporation) BBC’s commentary team during the 1996 and 1999 World Cup events.

There was no looking back for Bhogle since then and he went on to become one of the best commentators of all time. Another reason why IIM Ahmedabad is special for the legendary cricket pundit is that he went on to marry his batchmate, Anita. Apart from this, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' is also one of the Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur.