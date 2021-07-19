Last Updated:

'Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle' Trends As Fans Celebrate Cricket Pundit's 60th B'day

The cricket enthusiasts came forward with special birthday wishes for Harsha Bhogle as the veteran commentator-cum- cricket pundit turned 60 on Monday.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle turned 60 on Monday. Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. 

As the versatile cricket pundit turned a year older, the fans came forward to wish him. Here's what they had to say.

Wishes pour in from the fans as Harsha Bhogle turns 60

Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle: Here's how an engineer-cum IIM alumni successfully chased his dreams

'The Voice of Indian Cricket' has been entertaining all the cricket fans with his outstanding commentary and presentation on the gentleman's game for nearly three decades. His in-depth knowledge of the game of cricket and his artistic way of presenting it to the audience has helped him in creating his own identity just like other eminent personalities including the likes of Bill Lawry, Tony Greig, Richie Benaud, Alan Wilkins, etc. 

He holds a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University's College of Technology (Hyderabad) after which he had enrolled for a PGDM course in IIM Ahmedabad. Bhogle had received his Diploma in Management certificate from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985. 

After passing out from IIM Ahmedabad, Harsha Bhogle went on to work in an advertising agency after which he had also worked at a sports management company. He is also the first Indian commentator to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. This had happened in 1991-92.

Along with working for ABC during the 1992 World Cup, Harsha Bhogle also was a crucial part of the (British Broadcasting Corporation) BBC’s commentary team during the 1996 and 1999 World Cup events.

There was no looking back for Bhogle since then and he went on to become one of the best commentators of all time. Another reason why IIM Ahmedabad is special for the legendary cricket pundit is that he went on to marry his batchmate, Anita.  Apart from this, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' is also one of the Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur.

