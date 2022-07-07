Last Updated:

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Cricket Fraternity Pays Tributes To Captain Cool On 41st Birthday

MS Dhoni is currently in London celebrating his birthday with his family as his wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a video of his birthday celebration.

Written By
Suraj Alva
MS Dhoni birthday

Image: ICC/ Twitter


MS Dhoni needs no introduction as he is one of the iconic names in the world of cricket. One of the most successful captains in international cricket Dhoni continues to enjoy a loyal fanbase despite retiring from international cricket. Speaking of MS Dhoni's birthday, the former Team India skipper turned 41 on Thursday, July 7 and social media was buzzing with MS Dhoni's birthday wishes.  

MS Dhoni birthday: Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif lead in wishing Dhoni

MS Dhoni's former CSK and Team India teammate Suresh Raina in his message for MS Dhoni thanked him for being his biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of his life. He wrote

Mohammad Kaif in his birthday message for MS Dhoni wrote about him being different from former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly hailing him as the cricketer who shaped Indian cricket.

 

Happy birthday MS Dhoni: CSK skipper in London watching Wimbledon

MS Dhoni is currently in London celebrating his birthday with his family. The 41-year-old may not be very active on social media but his wife Sakshi Dhoni always gives fans an update about the family. In one of the reels shared by Sakshi Dhoni, the cricketer is dressed in a jacket and grey pants while blowing candles as he cuts a cake, with another cake nearby, with Dhoni's name on it. 

READ | MS Dhoni birthday: CSK skipper visits London ahead of 41st b'day, wife Sakshi shares pics

Apart from the cake cutting ceremony, MS Dhoni also enjoyed some high-quality tennis action at Wimbledon 2022. CSK hinted that Dhoni was on the iconic Centre Court, watching the men's singles quarter-final between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz that ended with the Nadal winning in 5 sets. 

Despite his international retirement, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain is still an active player playing franchisee cricket for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni gave up the captaincy of the franchise which he has led to four titles earlier this year but returned to lead the team after eight games following a poor star to the season under new captain Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy. 

READ | Trent Boult attempts MS Dhoni's signature helicopter shot, fails miserably; WATCH

MS Dhoni had said that he will continue playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He confirmed that he will lead the team in the 2023 season of the tournament. The wicket-keeper batter further added that it will be unfair to not play his last game in Chennai’s M. Chidambaram Stadium.

READ | MS Dhoni getting treatment from 'doctor' sitting under a tree goes viral; See pics
READ | Hardik recalls Dhoni's golden advice on handling pressure: 'Mahi bhai taught me one thing'
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com