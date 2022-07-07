MS Dhoni needs no introduction as he is one of the iconic names in the world of cricket. One of the most successful captains in international cricket Dhoni continues to enjoy a loyal fanbase despite retiring from international cricket. Speaking of MS Dhoni's birthday, the former Team India skipper turned 41 on Thursday, July 7 and social media was buzzing with MS Dhoni's birthday wishes.

MS Dhoni birthday: Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif lead in wishing Dhoni

MS Dhoni's former CSK and Team India teammate Suresh Raina in his message for MS Dhoni thanked him for being his biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of his life. He wrote

Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3uABWFIlnO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2022

And the clock strikes 12! The party begins at Anbuden! 🦁🥳



Super Birthday to you, Thala 💛#HBDThalaDhoni #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Okb9E6a0mp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2022

Mohammad Kaif in his birthday message for MS Dhoni wrote about him being different from former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly hailing him as the cricketer who shaped Indian cricket.

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/oD7o5VnJVK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2022

ᴉuoɥu∀

Dhoni



Birthday wishes to India’s forever #7, who could literally turn results upside down. 🐐🇮🇳 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 6, 2022

Happy birthday MS Dhoni: CSK skipper in London watching Wimbledon

MS Dhoni is currently in London celebrating his birthday with his family. The 41-year-old may not be very active on social media but his wife Sakshi Dhoni always gives fans an update about the family. In one of the reels shared by Sakshi Dhoni, the cricketer is dressed in a jacket and grey pants while blowing candles as he cuts a cake, with another cake nearby, with Dhoni's name on it.

Apart from the cake cutting ceremony, MS Dhoni also enjoyed some high-quality tennis action at Wimbledon 2022. CSK hinted that Dhoni was on the iconic Centre Court, watching the men's singles quarter-final between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz that ended with the Nadal winning in 5 sets.

Despite his international retirement, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain is still an active player playing franchisee cricket for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni gave up the captaincy of the franchise which he has led to four titles earlier this year but returned to lead the team after eight games following a poor star to the season under new captain Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy.

MS Dhoni had said that he will continue playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He confirmed that he will lead the team in the 2023 season of the tournament. The wicket-keeper batter further added that it will be unfair to not play his last game in Chennai’s M. Chidambaram Stadium.