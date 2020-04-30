Rohit Sharma Turns 33: The 'Hitman' And His Top 5 Adorable Posts For Daughter Samaira

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to his presence on the 22 yards. But like most athletes, Rohit Sharma goes through a busy schedule as he travels across the globe to play for his country. Apart from the ongoing India lockdown, Sharma may not be able to spend as much time as he would like with his 1-year-old daughter Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh, but the batsman surely loves sharing pictures and videos of the two most important people in his life. As Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, we take a look at five very adorable posts that feature Rohit Sharma and his daughter.

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to the couple's first child, Samaira Sharma on December 30, 2018. Since the birth of his daughter, the superstar batsman has documented some adorable moments from his daughter's life and today, we take a look at the best of those moments.

1) Rohit Sharma daughter: The arrival of Samaira

Rohit Sharma announced the arrival of his first child on Instagram with a very sweet post that had his fans gushing.

2) Rohit Sharma daughter: Spanish lessons at the age of 3 months

When Samaira was 3 months old, Rohit Sharma shared an adorable video of her where Rohit Sharma wife tried to teach some Spanish to the toddler.

3) Rohit Sharma's mid-World Cup recovery session

During Rohit Sharma's unforgettable 2019 World Cup campaign, the 'Hitman' shared a video of him spending some time with his daughter after he had made 57 in India's match-winning effort against Australia.

4) Samaira says "Papa"

In an adorable Children's Day wish posted in 2019, Sharma shared a video of his daughter as she tried to call him "Papa".

5) Following in the 'Hitman's' footsteps

In this adorable video that Sharma shared during the India lockdown, Rohit Sharma and his daughter can be seen playing indoor cricket as the Mumbai Indians skipper tries to help his daughter with some flashy shots.

