Rohit Sharma Turns 33: 'Hitman' Gets Adorable Wish From Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Social Media

Team India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday turned 33 with fans and Team India members wishing the 'Hitman' on his birthday. With no cricket action taking place, Rohit Sharma is currently spending time at home with his family. Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram and posted a picture of the couple along with a special message for her husband.

Rohit Sharma Birthday: Rohit Sharma's wife special message for the cricketer

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, along with images, wrote a heart-warming caption in which she described Rohit Sharma as the person who makes her laugh till she can't breathe. She even describes the 33-year-old as her favourite travel companion as well as her best friend. Here's is Ritika Sajdeh's post -

Rohit Sharma birthday: The 'Hitman' reveals his first meeting with Ritika Sajdeh

In one of the episodes of Breakfast with Champions, Rohit Sharma revealed about his first meeting with Ritika. Rohit Sharma met her during an advertisement shoot when he was just 20. Talking about his first meeting, Rohit Sharma said that he reached the location of the shoot where Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were also present and he went to meet the former in his trailer.

After greeting Yuvraj, he saw Ritika Sajdeh sitting next to him and before he could start any conversation, Yuvraj Singh warned him to stay away as she was like his 'sister'. This caught Rohit Sharma off guard as he said he was there just to meet him. So for the entire shoot, he was furious at Ritika Sajdeh and was thinking of her arrogance.

Rohit Sharma birthday: A look at Rohit Sharma's ODI and IPL career

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs. He achieved this feat against Sri Lanka when he smashed 264 runs in Kolkata in 2014. The 'Hitman' is the most successful captain in Indian Premier League (IPL), leading Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles. In 2019 World Cup, Rohit Sharma smashed five centuries and finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer.

The Mumbai batsman is also one of the three Indian batsmen who have scored a hundred in all three formats of the game. Suresh Raina and KL Rahul are the other two Indian batsmen who have achieved this feat in international cricket. The Indian ODI vice-captain has so far featured in 224 ODIs so far, in which he has scored 9115 runs which include 29 centuries and 43 half-centuries.