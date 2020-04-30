Rohit Sharma Turns 33: MI Captain Reveals Origin Behind How He Got Named 'Hitman'

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma made his debut for the national side in 2007 and immediately impressed many with his exceptional batting talent. The superstar from Mumbai then turned a new leaf in his career in 2013 where he led the Mumbai Indians to their inaugural IPL title and tonked his first double hundred in international cricket. On Thursday, Rohit Sharma turned 33 and on his birthday, let us take a look at why Rohit Sharma is called the 'Hitman'.

Rohit Sharma Birthday: Why is Rohit Sharma called the "Hitman"?

In an interview that was posted by the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma revealed two simple reasons behind his 'Hitman' nickname. Sharma explained how his name's second syllable is 'hit' and he is a guy, so perhaps he could be called the 'Hitman'. He also explained how a production member from the Star Sports network spoke to him after his maiden double century in 2013 and referred to him as the 'Hitman' of Indian cricket. Sharma reflected on how the nickname then spread like wildfire and was used by several commentators.

Rohit Sharma Birthday: How Rohit Sharma turned around the Mumbai Indians' fortunes?

The Mumbai Indians had looked strong since the initial stages of the IPL but had never won the trophy. In 2013, Rohit Sharma was made the captain of the side halfway through the season as he replaced an out-of-form Ricky Ponting. Sharma led the side to the IPL final and they won their first IPL title ever. Since then, not only has Rohit Sharma been one of the most successful batsmen in the IPL, but also its most successful captain as he has led the side to four IPL titles. The Mumbai Indians camp would have currently been celebrating Rohit Sharma's birthday but the IPL has been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

