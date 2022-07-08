Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Cricketing World Celebrates Indian Legend's 50th Birthday

Sourav Ganguly is known as one of the most charismatic cricketers in India, as he led the Indian cricket team to glories on the cricket field and is currently shaping the future of Indian cricket, essaying the role of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. Having joined the national team as a youngster in 1996, and went on to become the flag-bearer of Indian cricket. Meanwhile, the iconic cricketer is celebrating his 50th birthday on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif pay tribute to Sourav Ganguly

As Ganguly turned 50-year-old, prominent names of the Indian cricket fraternity, including the likes of former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif and others have put out tweets, celebrating the icon’s birthday. Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle on Friday morning and wished Dada, while also mentioning that he has been a great friend and an impactful captain to Yuvraj. On the other hand, Kaif mentioned in his tweet that Ganguly was his favourite captain and mentor.

“Happy Birthday Dada! You’ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day lots of love and best wishes always @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada,” Yuvraj said.

“From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayDada,” Kaif wrote on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar joins Sourav Ganguly's birthday bash

Meanwhile, Ganguly’s former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also shared a post on social media, with the caption, “ A special 50 for the Maharaj,”. Earlier on Thursday, the BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla shared a picture of Ganguly celebrating his birthday with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in England. “Celebrated the 50th birthday of Sourav Ganguli. Wishing him happy & healthy life ahead. ⁦@SGanguly99⁩ ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ ⁦@JayShah⁩ ⁦@BCCI,” Shah said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the official broadcaster of Team India’s matches in India, Star Sports India also out a tweet celebrating Ganguly’s 50th birthday. “To the man whose 𝐃𝐀𝐃𝐀-giri on the cricket field keeps on inspiring generations - Happy birthday, @SGanguly99!,” Star Sports said. At the same time, Cricket Australia also wished the former skipper a happy birthday by sharing of his blistering 141-run century over Pakistan in 144 balls.

