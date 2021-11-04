Last Updated:

Happy Diwali 2021: R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Extend Wishes

Several personalities from the Indian cricket team took to social media to extend wishes to their fans and supporters on the occasion of Diwali

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Diwali

Image: Twitter/(@ajinkyarahane88)/(@ashwinravi99)/ PTI


Several personalities from the Indian cricket team took to social media to extend wishes to their fans and supporters on the occasion of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. 

Taking to Twitter, R Ashwin wrote "A very happy Diwali to all of you", while also putting out a message in Tamil for his followers back home. Ravindra Jadeja wrote, "Let there be light, happiness, peace & joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Several other cricketers too wrote on similar lines, reaching out to their fans on this joyous occasion and spreading love, happiness and positivity. 

Former Indian cricketers too post Diwali wishes for their fans 

Not just members of the current Indian team, but several former cricketers too took to social media to share their wishes with their fans on this occasion of grandeur celebrations.

"May this Diwali bring immense happiness to our country & we move forward on the path of prosperity! #HappyDiwali to one & all!", former Indian World Cup winning cricketer and current Member of Parliament (East Delhi) Gautam Gambhir wrote.

What is the significance of Diwali and why is it one of the most celebrated Indian festivals?

Diwali is one of India's most auspicious festivals. While many of us celebrate the festival, what's the story behind Diwali and what is it that makes it so special?

READ | Diwali 2021: Nations across world mark festival of lights with power-packed performances

Each and every region of India celebrates this festival in a different way. According to Ramayana, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana. It is said that the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of earthen lamps or "Diyas" for welcoming them. This event is considered to be the origin of this festival, that celebrates the victory of Good over Evil.

READ | Happy Diwali 2021: From 'Mohabbatein' to Vaastav,' films that captured essence of festival

Jains too celebrate this day as it is said that Mahavira attained Nirvana on this day. Buddhists too celebrate this day with fervour. It is believed that Ashoka the Great become a devoted Buddhist on this day and became a strong follower of peace and Dhamma (Dharma).

READ | T20 World Cup: WI vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Head to head record, Playing XI & more

Image: Twitter/ Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88)/ R Ashwin @ashwinravi99/ PTI

READ | Umpire Michael Gough removed from future T20 World Cup games over bio bubble breach
Tags: Diwali, Happy diwali, Ravindra Jadeja
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com