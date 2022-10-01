Last Updated:

'Happy With Harshal's Progress' Says Rahul Dravid Amid Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Concerns

Having returned to action after overcoming a rib injury, Harshal Patel has leaked runs in the series against Australia. But Dravid was happy with his progress.

Press Trust Of India
Harshal Patel and Rahul Dravid

Having returned to action after overcoming a rib injury, death overs specialist Harshal Patel has leaked runs in the series against Australia. But Dravid was happy with his progress.

"We're very happy with the way he's progressing. He bowled a phenomenal last over against Australia in Hyderabad. The more and more games he plays, the better for him. He's really a mentally strong cricketer," he said. 

"He has been phenomenal for the franchise he plays in, even in international cricket he has played some good spells. He's preparing really well, he's practising really hard."

